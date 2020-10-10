1/1
Dennis Hulen Holt
1963 - 2020
Dennis Hulen Holt

Burkburnett - Dennis Hulen Holt, 57, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Amphitheatre in Burkburnett with Pastor Billy Pate, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Dennis was born on June 10, 1963 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Ronald and Erika (Merk) Holt. He was employed with Civil Service at SAFB for many years. Dennis was a member of River Assembly God Church. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Holt; and his uncle, Hulen Holt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea (Spencer) Holt of Burkburnett; his mother, Erika Holt of Lawton, Oklahoma; his son, Jackson Holt of Burkburnett; his daughter, Grayson Holt of Burkburnett; his granddaughter, Blakely Holt of Burkburnett; his brothers, Volker Holt and his son Christopher of Dallas and Steve Holt and wife Cindy of Lawton, Oklahoma; his sister, Patricia Holt of Wichita Falls; several cousins, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Dennis to River Assembly of God Church, 1110 S. Preston Rd., Burkburnett, TX 76354.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
The Amphitheatre
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the Holt family. May God bless you and comfort you.
Vicki Farmer
Friend
