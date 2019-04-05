|
|
Dephenia "Dee" Meier
Wichita Falls - Dephenia "Dee" Meier, 90, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Lamar Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Powell officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Nocona Cemetery in Nocona, Texas, with Rev. Chris Osborne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Cordie (Gilbert) and William Robert Simpson, Dee was born on November 30, 1928, in Nocona, Texas. She graduated from Nocona High School in 1946 and moved to Wichita Falls to attend Draughon's Business College. Shortly after moving to Wichita Falls, she promptly found a church home and became a member of Lamar Baptist Church. While attending Draughon's she began a career in the insurance business industry and continued in this field until her retirement in 1991.
Dee married Harles Hanson in 1947, and together they had two daughters, Kay and Carol. While raising her family, Dee enjoyed leading the local Jr. Girl Scout Troup and was very involved in church. Dee delighted in caring for and raising her girls.
In 1970, Dee married Harry N. Meier. They enjoyed a marriage of love, laughter and respect. She loved working in her yard and tending her prized roses. Dee began teaching Sunday school at Lamar Baptist when her girls were young. She started teaching the kindergarten classes and through the years taught different classes all the way up to the elder seniors. During this time, Dee also taught English as a second language Sunday school class and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. As a devout Christian, she truly delighted in doing God's work and was always faithful in her walk with Christ.
Dee had a joyful, optimistic love for life, and she had a gift for making others feel so very special. She loved her family fiercely, and she felt that one her greatest accomplishments in life, besides serving our Lord and Savior, was being a mother and grandmother.
Dee kept her family on their toes with her quick wit and charm. She will be truly missed, and her family is eternally grateful for her leading by example and showing them how to live life to the fullest with dignity and grace.
Along with her parents, Dee was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry N. Meier; brother, Billy Simpson; grandson, Lee Bowman; and great-grandson, Colt Curry.
Dee is survived by her daughters, Kay Hanson Cook and Carol Hanson Hale, both of Bowie, TX; brothers, Jimmy Simpson of Lewisville, TX and Robert Simpson of Nocona, TX; grandchildren, Carol Jane Strong of Bowie, TX; Calhoun Bowman and wife, Pallie of Tishomingo, OK; Stephanie Fitzner of Keller, TX; Jimmy Hale and wife, Nancy of Decatur, TX; and Destanie Curry and husband, Matt of Bowie, TX; great-grandchildren, Justin Carter, Ross Atteberry, Barbara Atteberry, Ashleigh Carter, Austin Fitzner, Bryana Atteberry, Allie Fitzner, Baillie Bowman, Andy Fitzner, Lillian Hale, Nathan Curry, Charlotte Hale and Katherine Curry; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Lynlea, Kynzlea, John Monroe, Aiden, Trigger, Jayleigh, James and one-on-the-way.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019