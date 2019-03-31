|
|
Deryl Jean Sparks Ogden
Wichita Falls, TX
Deryl Jean Sparks Ogden, age 89, 0f Wichita Falls, Texas passed away March 22, 2019 at her residence.
A private service was held March 22, 2019 in the Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Deryl Jean was born January 31, 1930 in Lake Charles LA to Deryl P. Sparks and Mary Ruth Gulledge. Her father died when she was 6 years old and she was raised in Winnsboro by her paternal grandmother, Effie Sparks. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School where she was in orchestra, choir and performed in the marching band as a majorette. At East Texas State College in Commerce, she sang soprano in the choir, played violin in the symphony orchestra, and was a member of Phi Mu Psi. After graduation she began teaching music in Paris TX where she met William Henry Ogden, Jr. They married on August 3, 1952 and soon moved to Wichita Falls. She taught music and english in the Wichita Falls ISD for a few years until becoming the ultimate homemaker and mother. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, as well as the violin, flute, oboe and saxophone. Later in life she began her career as a salesperson at Toys by Roy, Starline Pool, Norris Brothers and Finishing Touch. At Finishing Touch she loved working around all the pretty things and truly enjoyed helping her customers find the perfect gift.
Her husband predeceased her on October 11, 2017.
Survivors include a daughter and grandson.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of WF and Visiting Angels for their care of our sweet mom!
Memorials to Hospice of WF or P.E.T.S. Of WF.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 31, 2019