Wichita Falls - Diana "Sue" Hicks, age 74, passed away June 3, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Dr. Ike Butterworth officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

The family will be at the funeral home Monday evening rom 6-7 PM, for visitation.

Sue was born June 20, 1945 to Arvle and Edith (Stotts) Commings in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was a graduate of Lawton High School and Cameron University. Sue worked for many years as a social worker with ASCOG the Area Agency on Aging in Duncan, Oklahoma. Sue married Ronnie Hicks on September 7, 2013 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sue was well known for the jellies she made and provided to many social events, pot lucks and all her friends. She also enjoyed needlepoint and baking.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her two previous husbands Ron Davis and Max Anderson. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Hicks of Wichita Falls, TX; her children, Loretta Sinclair and husband Mike of Van Buren, AR, Gayla Blizzard and husband Russell of Van Buren, AR, Rhonda Wahnee and husband Myron of Indiahoma, OK and Robert Davis and wife Theresa of Geronimo, OK; 11 grandchildren: 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 aunts Doris Commings and Edith Moore, both of Lawton, OK; her special friend Kim and her 5 children; numerous cousins and her 2 dogs Lilly and Cooper.

Memorials may be made to the donor's charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

