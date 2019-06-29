|
|
Diana Marie Tupin White
Archer City - Diana Marie Tupin White, age 66, of Archer City, Texas passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City and Dan Reddick, Minister of Archer City Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Diana was born April 11, 1953 in Healdton, Oklahoma to the late Eugene and Viola Agnes Thompson Tupin. She graduated from Healdton High School.
Diana married Butch White on September 28, 1971 in Gainesville, Texas and together they had three children, David, Ira and Mandy.
Diana was employed by Archer City Independent School District for over twenty-years as Dietary Manager. She also managed the Archer City Swimming Pool for over twenty years. She then moved to Shawnee, Oklahoma where she was employed as a dietary manager at a nursing center. After eight years, she returned to Archer City.
Diana was a member of Archer Church of Christ. She loved her Sooners and watching them play.
Survivors include one son, David White and wife, Regina of Archer City; two daughters, Amanda White and Dee White of Archer City; one sister, Genia Manion of Midwest City, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Amber, Raelie Jo, Tristan and Zayne; one great-granddaughter, Rhiannon.
She was preceded in death by one son, Ira White; four brothers, Bill, Jerry, Joey and Roger Tupin; and one sister, Zelda Graham.
The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Church of Christ, P.O. Box 505, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on June 29, 2019