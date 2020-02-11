|
Diana McCray
San Antonio, Texas - Diana McCray passed peacefully from this life on February 8, 2020, with her husband at her side at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She was 65 years of age.
Diana was born on April 3, 1954, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Bobby Bruce Miller and Bertha Luna Miller.
She earned both her Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Arts degrees at Midwestern University.
She met the love of her life, Kenny McCray, in Wichita Falls, and they were married on July 28th, 1994. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Those preceding Diana in death are her parents, Bobby and Bertha Miller.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband Kenny; son Zac Lawson; daughter Summer Stroy; sister Sherry Loveless; and grandchildren Macii Stroy, Kaedin Stroy, Junah Stroy and Cole Lawson.
A celebration of Diana's life will be held on Friday, February 14th, at 2:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation scheduled on February 13th from 5-7 PM. Interment will follow Friday's service at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020