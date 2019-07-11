|
Diane Pelsue
Wichita Falls - Friday July 5, 2019 Diane Pelsue left this world to join her husband Charles Pelsue who preceded her by 70 days and her savior as well as many family and friends that have gone before her. They were married for 55 wonderful years. The viewing will be Sunday from 6pm to 8pm at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. The home going service will be Monday at 10am at New Hope Presbyterian church.
Diane was born on March 6, 1944 to Wiley and Mozelle Willis. She is survived by Her son Stephen and his wife Jennifer Pelsue. Her son David and his wife Rachel Pelsue, great grand children Abigail and Andrew. Cousin David Brooks and his son Ernie Brooks.
Diane was the glue that held her family together for so many years. Pictures were taken of grumpy kids that many years later thanked her for taking so many pictures.
She served her country with almost 40 years of civil service as well as many years of serving the Protestant services at SAFB by playing the piano for the Sunday and Wednesday services. The sacrifices made for her children will be remembered indefinitely.
This world needs more Diane Pelsue's.
Published in The Times Record News from July 11 to July 13, 2019