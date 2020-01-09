|
Dianna Faith Hodges Harris
Wichita Falls - Dianna Faith Hodges Harris, 60, of Iowa Park, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Western Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Dianna was born on September 26, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, to Shirley (Wright) and Rev. Jerry Hodges. She was a 1978 graduate of Rider High School. Dianna and Glenn Harris were married in April 15, 1978. She was an avid photographer who loved taking pictures of her birds and dog. Dianna was a fun-loving, outgoing person who was a friend to everyone. She was a tireless volunteer at Hospice of Wichita Falls and for Meals on Wheels. She was a lifelong Baptist.
Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Jerry Hodges; and her brothers, Jerry Ray Hodges and Jimmy Hodges.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Glenn Harris; her mother, Shirley Hodges; children, Kristin Cavinder and husband, Justin; and Cliff Harris and wife, Whitnee; grandchildren, Wyatt Harris, Adalee Harris, Everlee Harris, Mason Jones, Sam Jones, Keylee Jones and Kaden Jones; sister, Sharon Heard and husband, David; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious dog, Ammo.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020