Dolly Cora Patton Sloan
Wichita Falls - Dolly Cora Patton Sloan departed her earthly body on Monday, January 13, 2020 to join her beloved husband and son in Heaven. She was born to P.C. and Lena Patton on October 9, 1931 in Blue Grove, Texas. Her family moved to Wichita Falls after World War II, and she graduated from Old High in 1950. Dolly went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Charles Sloan later that year. To this marriage was born their daughter, Cheryl, followed by sons, Charles Nelson "Bubba" and Jimmy.
The family enjoyed many summers at their cabin in Red River, New Mexico and spent many weekends at the lake house at Possum Kingdom. Dolly was a lifetime member of the PTA and served as President of the Women's Forum from 2012 to 2014. While she was not at the Forum or one of her many social events, she enjoyed playing bridge, flower arranging, creating beautiful stained glass and traveling the country in their motor home. She especially enjoyed taking trips with her high school friends, the "Best Babes".
She leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl Opie and her husband John of Wichita Falls; and son, Jim Sloan and wife Debbie of Cypress Mill. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Beth Beard (Derek) of Lubbock, Nick Sloan (Jacklyn) of Dripping Springs, Liz Carlin (Brad) of New Braunfels, Tyler Sloan of San Marcos, Amy Wardroup (Ed) of Irving, and Sarah Sloan of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dolly had five great-grandchildren, Sloan Dannenberg, Cannon Beard, Jackson Charles Sloan, Emma Lou Sloan, and Ella Carlin, all who called her "Dolly Mama". She also leaves behind her sister, Peggy Tate and husband David of Wichita Falls; brothers, Don Patton and wife Madonna of Hamilton, and Eddie Patton of Rowlett; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband in 2004; son, Charles in 2019; and parents, P.C. Patton and Lena Patton Brumit.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd., with Dr. Mark Bender and Dr. David Hartman, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The family would especially like to thank the remarkable nurses and staff at the House of Hope, as well as the wonderful nurses of Hospice of Wichita Falls. These people are truly angels on earth. If desired, please consider donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls or to the House of Hope.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020