Dolly Mae Bradford Green
Henrietta - Dolly Mae Bradford Green, 69 of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020,
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Deer Creek Cemetery in Deer Creek, Texas with Rev. Joe Ainsworth and Rev. Robert Blackborn, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Dolly was born on February 13, 1951 in Ava, Oklahoma to W.T. and Juanita (Cruze) Bradford. She married Kirby Green on September 25, 1971 in Burkburnett, Texas. Dolly was a member of the Bluegrove Baptist Church and was retired from Midway ISD and Chico ISD Schools where she worked as a Teacher and School Counselor.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.T. Bradford; grandparents, Elmer and Elsie Cruze, and Isaac and Beulah Bradford.
Survivors include her husband Kirby Green of Henrietta; two daughters, Jennifer Green of Henrietta, Kristina Halberg and husband Stephen of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Hope, Emma, Jonathan, and Dakota; mother, Juanita Bradford; sister, Gloria Bruhl and husband Robert; two brothers, Robert Bradford and wife Vickie and Tom Bradford and wife Teresa; brother-in-law, Mike Green; sister-in-law, Debbie Green; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask, that memorials be made to the Bluegrove Baptist Scholarship Fund at 1980 FM 172, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Henrietta - Dolly Mae Bradford Green, 69 of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020,
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Deer Creek Cemetery in Deer Creek, Texas with Rev. Joe Ainsworth and Rev. Robert Blackborn, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Dolly was born on February 13, 1951 in Ava, Oklahoma to W.T. and Juanita (Cruze) Bradford. She married Kirby Green on September 25, 1971 in Burkburnett, Texas. Dolly was a member of the Bluegrove Baptist Church and was retired from Midway ISD and Chico ISD Schools where she worked as a Teacher and School Counselor.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.T. Bradford; grandparents, Elmer and Elsie Cruze, and Isaac and Beulah Bradford.
Survivors include her husband Kirby Green of Henrietta; two daughters, Jennifer Green of Henrietta, Kristina Halberg and husband Stephen of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Hope, Emma, Jonathan, and Dakota; mother, Juanita Bradford; sister, Gloria Bruhl and husband Robert; two brothers, Robert Bradford and wife Vickie and Tom Bradford and wife Teresa; brother-in-law, Mike Green; sister-in-law, Debbie Green; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask, that memorials be made to the Bluegrove Baptist Scholarship Fund at 1980 FM 172, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.