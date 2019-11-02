|
|
Dolores (Lola) Estrada
Wichita Falls - Dolores (Lola) Estrada, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Lola was born on August 6, 1932 in Newcastle to the late Rodrigo and Antonia (Hernandez) Estrada. Lola taught school for 39 years in the Wichita Falls ISD as a bi-lingual and ESL first grade teacher. She received a certificate of merit from the West Foundation for Excellence in Teaching, and was named WFISD teacher of the year in 1993. Lola was a member of ATPE, Iota Omicron (DKG), and AAUW. She was a longtime member of Primera Iglesia Bautista in Wichita Falls, where she was Sunday School General Secretary of the Church faithfully for many years.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by sisters, Elvira Moore of Laredo, Texas, Mary Olmos and husband Feliciano of Goodyear, Arizona, Delia Hewins of Pittsburg, California, and Ann Estrada of Wichita Falls; aunts Ruth Kirby, and Frances Estrada, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Lola's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019