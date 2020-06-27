Dolores Veitenheimer York
Dolores Veitenheimer York

Burkburnett - Dolores Veitenheimer York, age 83, of Burkburnett, Texas, formerly of Windthorst, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A vigil service and rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30,2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Dolores was born on March 3, 1937 in Windthorst, Texas to the late Vitalis Frank Veitenheimer and Adelaide Margaret Koetter Veitenheimer.

Dolores was employed for twenty-two years at Certainteed and retired in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Dolores was a member of the Christian's Mother Society, the Windthorst VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she served as secretary. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos and doing crossword puzzles. She was the caregiver of her two sisters and brother for many years.

Survivors include four daughters, Cindy Osburn and husband, David of Burkburnett, Texas,Barbara Hallmark of Mansfield, Arkansas, Jennifer Pitts and husband, Michael of Mansfield, Arkansas, and Melinda Kyle and husband, Scotty of Wichita Falls, Texas; one son, Russell York of Wichita Falls, Texas; one sister, Florence Peters and husband, Bookman of Bryan, Texas; ten grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Juliann, Loretta and Agnes; four brothers, Urban, George, Adolph and Emil.

The family suggests memorial to St. Jude's Catholic Church, 600 Davy Drive, Burkburnett, Texas 76354 or the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 156, Windthorst, Texas 76389.




Published in Times Record News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
