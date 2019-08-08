|
Don A. Hamlin, 84, died in Richardson, Texas, on August 6, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1934 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Donald and Margaret Hamlin.
In 1955, Don graduated from Loyola University of New Orleans and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army and served on active duty until 1975. A veteran of The Vietnam War, he retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel and received numerous commendations, including two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. His last military assignment was service as comptroller of Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Don was a loving father and grandfather, affectionately known as "Papa Don" to his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen, six biological children: Mike Hamlin, Kathy Miner, Mary Wetherill, Mark Hamlin, John Hamlin, and Matt Hamlin, four stepchildren: Ann Bentley, Mary Sheppard, Susan Walsh, and Jane Macha, twenty-four grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and his brother, Andrew. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Steve Hamlin, and his stepson, Bill Wagner.
After retiring from the military, Don served as chief financial officer for health care organizations, was an active community member, and served on numerous local boards and organizations including United Regional Health Care System, Habitat for Humanity, Wichita Falls Symphony, and the Kiowa Kooks.
Don will be remembered as a humble and compassionate man of integrity and honor. His humor and loving presence will be deeply missed. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace's Chapel on August 10 at 11am. Burial will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors on Monday, August 12, at 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be sent to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank (1230 Midwestern Parkway Wichita Falls, TX 76302), Pets Underdog Express (P.O. Box 4669 Wichita Falls, TX 76308), or the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 8, 2019