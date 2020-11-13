1/1
Don Booker
Don Booker

Henrietta - Don R. Booker, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Re. Patrick Hoffman, pastor officiating. Burial was in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Don was born April 9, 1932 to William Ross and Lillian (Richardson) Booker in Headrick, OK. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Henrietta and was a Legal Investigator.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; one daughter, Laura Mae Booker; one son, Don "Donny" Booker, Jr.; one sister, Norma Blanton; four brothers, D.L. Booker, Lavon Booker, Martan Booker and Kenneth Booker.

He is survived by wife, Juanita Booker of Henrietta, TX; one son Steven Booker and wife Sheri of Burkburnett, TX; one daughter, Lora Mae Boyer and husband Chris of Henrietta, TX; six grandchildren, Kallie Masters, Shaun Moore, Adam Moore, Amanda Woodard, Jonathan Booker and Katherine Booker; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Masters, Kynlee Masters, Kaitlin Masters, Greyson Masters and Braxton Moore; two brothers, Earl Booker and wife Shirley of Altus, OK and Jimmy Booker of El Reno, OK.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Henrietta, P.O. Box 63, Henrietta, TX 76365.






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
