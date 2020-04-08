|
Don Lucy
Holliday - Don Lucy, 83, of Holliday, TX, went to be with his heavenly father and loved ones who have gone before him, on Monday, April 6, 2020. A family graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2: 00 p.m. at the Holliday Cemetery. Clint Sissom, a former student and athlete of Don's will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Don was born on August 14, 1936 in Seymour, TX to A.F. and Grace Irene Lucy. Don attended Elementary school at Eagle Bend Elementary, which did actually exist, despite the beliefs of his students. Don graduated from Valley View High School in 1954, where he was an outstanding athlete for the Valley View Warriors. He worked previously in the oil field for 10 years before getting his BSED from MSU in 1968. Don took his first coaching job in Iowa Park, where he was on the staff of the 1969-1970 back-to-back state football championship teams. He was hired as the head coach and athletic director at Holliday High School, where he coached for 15 years for a total of 25 years coaching.
In 1956, he met Kay Phipps on a blind date to the Oil Bowl, which was set up by his sister. Later during his football career, he was chosen to coach the Oil Bowl, which was one of his greatest honors. Don and Kay were married on January 26, 1957 in Electra, TX. Don was an avid sports fan and loved to hunt, play golf, and play dominoes. He had a great love for family, friends, and coaching. He was very proud of the fact that so many of his players followed in his footsteps and became coaches themselves. He was a proud grandfather and loved watching his three grandsons participate in sports, music, and acting.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay, two sons; Barry Don Lucy & wife JonAnn of Lytle, TX. Steven Lynn Lucy of Holliday, TX, and one daughter, Kristi Kay Lawson & husband Barry of Holliday, TX. Three grandsons; Donald Sean Lucy of Austin, TX, Trey Lawson and wife Jacie, of Tyler, TX, and Tye Lawson of Wichita Falls, TX. Two great-granddaughters, Olivia & Claire Lawson of Tyler, TX, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents A.F. & Grace Lucy, two sisters, Rena Wanda Patton and Vera Mae Bohannon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls and the Holliday Athletic Booster Club.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020