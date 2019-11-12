|
Don Scarbrough
Don Scarbrough, 89, of Iowa Park, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th at Lunn's. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Scott Finch officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Irene Belle (Bruton) and Charles Lee Scarbrough, Don was born on May 28, 1930, on the Monaghan Ranch in Archer County. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Don and Bettie Runyon were married on Easter Sunday, 1953 at Victory Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Don worked many years as an oilfield rig mechanic prior to his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and earlier served as a deacon at Victory Baptist Church. Like his father, he was a peddler by nature. He loved buying and selling at garage sales and working on his Model A Ford.
Along with his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his siblings, Otis Scarbrough, Clarence Scarbrough, Odessa Ice and Clara Nagle; his wife, Bettie Scarbrough and a son, Jerry Scarbrough.
Don is survived by his sons, Wade Scarbrough and wife, Candace; Corky Scarbrough and wife, Charla; all of Wichita Falls; daughter, Karen Ammerman of Fort Worth, TX; and daughter-in-law, Diana Scarbrough of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Derek Scarbrough and wife, Janna; Lance Scarbrough and wife, Holly; Kirk Scarbrough, Josh Scarbrough and wife, Sheena; Emily Scarbrough, Haley Collins and husband, Billy; Malory Rinderly and husband, Kyle; and Dustin Ammerman; and 6 great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to The Friendly Door, 810 N. 3rd Street, Iowa Park, TX 76367 or the Holliday Senior Citizens Association, P.O. Box 992, Holliday, TX 76366.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019