Donald Boudreaux
Wichita Falls - Donald Ralph Boudreaux, 88, passed from this life on August 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas, leaving his beloved family and friends many memories of his passion for his life's work and zeal for adventure.
A rosary and vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Donald was born June 23, 1931, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to Herman Ralph Boudreaux and Clara Leona Bivins Boudreaux. The family moved to Claremore, Oklahoma, where Don graduated in 1949. He and Mary Lou Warman married later that year, 70 years ago. To support his growing young family he went to South Carolina to apply for a welding job at a Federal atomic energy plant. There an older man mentored him so he could pass the tests to get hired. He paid this kindness forward in the decades that followed by personally training men to weld, building a construction and repair team that was highly recommended within the industry, traveling to Canada, Mexico, South America and throughout the U.S. keeping energy plants in service to thousands of end-users. He was General Manager of Piping Engineering Company and President of Piping Construction Company. He thrived on work and was truly an unforgettable character, bringing creative solutions to problems and applying maverick moves to attain the goal. Others believed in his strength and determination. He shared his enjoyment of go-carts, dirt bikes, jet skis, boating, restoring vintage autos, hot rods, and Cessna 150. He was known to say, "It's been a wild trip" and "We've come a long way, baby."
He is survived by wife, Mary, and children Donna Robertson of Lafayette, LA, Cynthia Taylor (Marcus) of Tulsa, OK, Phillip Boudreaux (Pat) of Tulsa, OK, Christy Slack (Leslie) of Wichita Falls, TX, and Cathy Harrison (Paul) of Wichita Falls, TX, thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, brothers Charles Boudreaux (Cindy) of Spring, TX, and Gary Boudreaux (Lori) of Centennial, CO, sister-in-law Wynell Boudreaux of Claremore, OK, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Duane Boudreaux and Claude Boudreaux, all of Claremore, OK, a son, Kevin Boudreaux of Wichita Falls, TX, and a grandson, Christopher Boudreaux of Wagoner, OK.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 15, 2019