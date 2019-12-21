|
Donald Duck Davis Sr.
Sunrise 4-20-35 - Sunset 11-22-19
The Celebration of Donald Duck Davis SR, was held 12-13-19 at LOTT'S FUNERAL CHAPEL ARRANGED by Yolandra MCCUTCHEON. Duck was born in Cooper TX to the parents of Albert & Odesss Braggs Davis. Duck was reared & educated in Wichita Fall TX. Don loved getting in the kitchen, cooking for the Holidays & and B-Days He love family time & he loved working he work at Holiday INN in Dallas under direction of Mr, Kong & Wilford Later under new management Paul in BIG D for over 25 years before retiring Don enjoyed life to the fullest with the love of his life Toni Patrick. Donald was preceded in death by both parents 2 Sisters Myrtle Donaldson, 2 Brothers Jessie Davis, AV. Don was such a good man I am so blessed that my children and I had him in our life for 34 wonderful good years. He will truly be missed. RIP we love you with all our hearts. Don left to cherish his memories his soul mate Toni Patrick and her Family Kenneth Natarsha. Yupremium Delvecchio Allen Angela & Shamorian expired in 2006 & 2016. 30 grandchildren & 20 GREAT GRAND AND STILL COUNTING; 1 sister Bessie D Williams & a host of nieces nephews friends also a special nephew John Davis of Chicago (Myrtle) son a special niece Charlott of Dallas (Jessie) daughter. & Yolandra McCutcheon of Dallas, daughter of Velma & Robert Littleton Sr.
