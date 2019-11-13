|
Donald Eugene "Don" Thompson
Iowa Park - Donald Eugene "Don" Thompson, 77, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Don was born on August 28, 1942 in Iowa Park, Texas to Miles Vernon and Hilda (Stockton) Thompson. Growing up, Don was a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement. He was a 1960 graduate of Iowa Park High School where he played football, ran track and still holds the Iowa Park record in the 220 yard race. Don shared 40 wonderful fun-filled years of marriage with his wife, Helen (Vicari) Thompson of Henrietta, Texas.
Don worked 13 years at Zack Burkett Company and retired from TxDOT after 30 years of working in construction inspection. Don was the Project Superintendent of the overhead project through downtown Wichita Falls. He also oversaw the building of the 20-stall barn at Whispers of Hope Horse Farm.
Don loved his family and friends, and they loved his wicked sense of humor. His many hobbies and interests included golf, landscaping and fireworks. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf several times a week with his BFF Jim and the Old Codgers at River Creek Golf Course, and then sending emails to the group, colorfully describing the rounds.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Thompson; and his father, Miles Thompson.
He is survived by his wife Helen, of Iowa Park; his brother, David Thompson and wife Connie of Texas City; his sons, Troy Thompson and wife Sondra of Iowa Park, Kevin Thompson and wife Victoria of Wichita Falls, and Lance Pollard and wife, Tracy of Henrietta; grandchildren, Hayli Robertson of Iowa Park, Ray Thompson and wife Lisa of Wichita Falls, and Jude Pollard of Henrietta; great-grandchildren, Tye and Coy Robertson and Miles and Chrissy Thompson; sister-in-law, Paula Fields and husband Jim of Burkburnett; niece, Katherine Starnes and husband Brent, and their children, Addison and Zane of Frisco; and nephew, Randy Vicari.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whispers of Hope Horse Farm, 3545 Parkhill Rd # 1, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; and the Boy Scouts, 3604 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019