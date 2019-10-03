Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Memorial service
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
Donald Gene Richter


1940 - 2019
Donald Gene Richter Obituary
Donald Gene Richter

Wichita Falls - Donald Gene Richter, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2-3 PM with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Rev. Roger Deerinwater officiating.

Don was born September 26, 1940 in Wichita Falls to George F. and Gertrude (Miley) Richter. He was a graduate of Iowa Park High School. Don worked as General Manager for Texoma Ag Products for 20 years and Cemetery Manager of Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park for 15 years. He was a member and Elder of Christ United Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Ronda Richter.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 59 years, Karen (Thrush) Richter of Wichita Falls, Texas; one daughter, Kellie Gibson and husband, Randy of Iowa Park, Texas; two grandchildren, Grant Gibson of Amarillo, Texas and Cori Gibson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Marvin Richter and wife, Sara of Saginaw, Texas; and James Richter and wife, Leslie of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
