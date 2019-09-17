|
|
Donald Joe Hummel
Wichita Falls - Donald Joe Hummel, age 66, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on September 5, 2019, with his loving wife Debbie at his side.
Don was born on February 13, 1953, in Graham, Texas, to Donald Edd Hummel and Bebe (Babe) Deloris Burney Hummel. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School, and married the love of his life, Debra Raby, in 1991 in Wichita Falls. He faithfully worked as a maintenance mechanic for twenty-eight years, and had planned his retirement in May; however, his illness altered this plan.
He and Debbie enjoyed traveling, and their plan was to add a boat to their travels after his retirement. One of their favorite destinations was Maui, where they snorkeled, created special memories, experiencing sunrise over Mount Haleakala, riding horseback into and out of the volcano, and hiking and biking the volcano trail as well. With Debbie at his side, he as adventurous; he was willing to take risks for adventure's sake, but he was prudent in his decisions. Don was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed golf and all sports. He was compassionate, even making sure Debbie provided bird seed to the Grackles, saying, "Those birds eat, too." He was non-judgmental, and comfortable with himself, and was not one to be starched and stiff. He was very simply a kind, caring, and a contented, happy man. Of all the pleasures of life, he enjoyed, he was happiest as a loving husband, father and PawPaw. He loved, and he was loved and will be missed.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Andy Hummel.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Debbie; children Donald Joe (Joey) Hummel and wife Rotana; Matt Hummel, and Courtney Blackstock and husband Matt; stepchildren Malinda Woolf and Rebecca Ortiz and husband Michael; sister Deloris Hummel and brother Harvey Hummel and wife Avery grandchildren Madison and Isabella Hummel; step grandchildren Jacee Spragins and husband Jared, Victor Ortiz, Agnes Ortiz and Cecelia Ortiz; and step great-grandsons Wayde and Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.
Don's Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life to be held at 6 PM at the Elks Lodge of Wichita Falls, 4205 Seymour Highway.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019