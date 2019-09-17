Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Elks Lodge of Wichita Falls
4205 Seymour Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joe Hummel


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joe Hummel Obituary
Donald Joe Hummel

Wichita Falls - Donald Joe Hummel, age 66, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on September 5, 2019, with his loving wife Debbie at his side.

Don was born on February 13, 1953, in Graham, Texas, to Donald Edd Hummel and Bebe (Babe) Deloris Burney Hummel. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School, and married the love of his life, Debra Raby, in 1991 in Wichita Falls. He faithfully worked as a maintenance mechanic for twenty-eight years, and had planned his retirement in May; however, his illness altered this plan.

He and Debbie enjoyed traveling, and their plan was to add a boat to their travels after his retirement. One of their favorite destinations was Maui, where they snorkeled, created special memories, experiencing sunrise over Mount Haleakala, riding horseback into and out of the volcano, and hiking and biking the volcano trail as well. With Debbie at his side, he as adventurous; he was willing to take risks for adventure's sake, but he was prudent in his decisions. Don was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed golf and all sports. He was compassionate, even making sure Debbie provided bird seed to the Grackles, saying, "Those birds eat, too." He was non-judgmental, and comfortable with himself, and was not one to be starched and stiff. He was very simply a kind, caring, and a contented, happy man. Of all the pleasures of life, he enjoyed, he was happiest as a loving husband, father and PawPaw. He loved, and he was loved and will be missed.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Andy Hummel.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Debbie; children Donald Joe (Joey) Hummel and wife Rotana; Matt Hummel, and Courtney Blackstock and husband Matt; stepchildren Malinda Woolf and Rebecca Ortiz and husband Michael; sister Deloris Hummel and brother Harvey Hummel and wife Avery grandchildren Madison and Isabella Hummel; step grandchildren Jacee Spragins and husband Jared, Victor Ortiz, Agnes Ortiz and Cecelia Ortiz; and step great-grandsons Wayde and Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.

Don's Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life to be held at 6 PM at the Elks Lodge of Wichita Falls, 4205 Seymour Highway.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now