|
|
Donald Joe Lewis
Wichita Falls - Donald Joe Lewis, 84, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Wichita Falls. He was born June 18, 1935 in Stamford, Texas to Joe Lewis and Clara Bell (Clyburn) Lewis. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. Donald was an alumnus of Hardin Simmons University. He enjoyed traveling for business throughout his career, which he started as a reporter for the Abilene Newspaper. Don served as the manager of the Chamber of Commerce of Arlington, he also served on the team that brought the Texas Rangers baseball team to Arlington. Don also served on the Chamber of Commerce of Lubbock, Texas where he advocated for a medical school to be built at Texas Tech University. He loved bettering each community that he served. Don loved spending time with his family and was and avid reader. Don served his county in the United States Army.
A private family service will be held at the graveside in Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Laurie Lewis and her son Jacob Troutz on July 17, 1998.
Don is survived by his daughter Lindy and husband Aaron Bruton of Olney; daughter Lori Forrester and husband Kevin of Lubbock; sister Judy McDonald and husband Jim of Orange; grandchildren Zachary Bruton and wife Brittany of Johnson City, TN, Chelsy Campos and husband Dustin of Burkburnett, Brianna Beason and husband Wade of San Antonio; great grandchildren Harper and Hadley Campos of Burkburnett, and expecting baby Bruton in October of Johnson City, TN; as well as nephew James McDonald of Orange.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Published in The Times Record News from May 4 to May 6, 2020