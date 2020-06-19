Donald Lee RhodesWichita Falls - Donald Lee Rhodes (80) was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 18, 2020.Services will be conducted in Burkburnett at Lighthouse Church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 with Pastor Bobby Scott officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett, OklahomaDon was born on June 4, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas, son of Bill and Dora Rhodes. Don served as local home builder and contractor in Wichita Falls for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his dad Bill, mother Dora, brother Johnny, grandson Micheal, nephew Brian, and daughter-in-law Halle, two great grandchildren Isabell and baby Maurer.Don was an avid fishermen with a reputation for catching fish in places where no one else could. His reputation was further enhanced by his ability to serve as a counselor and confidant to many friends in Wichita Falls who suffered from the affects of alcohol abuse. Many an occasion Don would go to Red River Hospital to help a friend.Don loved the Lord. He is remembered by his eldest son as the only member of the family to read the Bible cover to cover and reference it in conversations with family and friends.Survived by wife Judy, children Donald P. Rhodes and wife of Crowell, Billy Jay Rhodes and wife of Wichita Falls, Becky Ann Rhodes of Wichita Falls, and Michael David Rhodes of Wichita Falls, Pam Lowery and husband of Ft. Worth, Priscilla Truitt and husband of Fort Worth, Ray Oldham, Jr. of Fort Worth, and Stacey Mullins of Fort Worth. Brother, Jerry Rhodes and wife Karen of Wichita Falls and sisters Joan Rushing and husband Tommy of Randlett, Oklahoma, and Peggy Gales and husband Delbert of Iowa Park; and numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews.Don's greatest joy was the company of his 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. His favorite nick name for the girls was "pretty girl".The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Falls Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. For those who wish, donations in Dons's memory can be made to the Lighthouse Church of Burkburnett.