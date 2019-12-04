|
Donald Michael Herbert
Burkburnett - Donald Michael Herbert, 77 years of age, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at home in Burkburnett, Texas after his long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was surrounded by the love of wife, Billie, daughter, Kathy and other family and friends. He was born March 6, 1942, in New Orleans, Louisiana to August and Phyllis Herbert.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Burkburnett, with Rev. Khoi Tran, celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Don served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1969 which eventually brought him to Sheppard Air Force Base. Don married Billie Jean Mace on March 10, 1962 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage. The first time Billie saw Don she told her sister "That's going to be my boyfriend." Through his business, Herbert's One Stop, he and Billie built as independent owners for Phillips Petroleum and Texaco for 39 years. Don worked hard to provide services for his business neighborhood and community. Don was a first-class auto mechanic and was one of the last truly full-service stations in the area. Many times, he gave discounts for his services when customers had minimal resources.
On March 28, 1972 Don and Billie were forced to take a break from their hard work to welcome their only child, Katherine Joe. He was a wonderful father to Kathy Joe and a father figure to many. He immensely enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, Kell and Chloe. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and loved to barbecue for family and friends at annual pool parties. He was an excellent cook, especially Cajun cuisine. Don was a member of Red River Harley Davidson and loved introducing many to the Harley family. He was most relaxed when out for a ride with his favorite passenger, Billie, and his Harley buddies and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Phyllis Herbert.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Herbert; his daughter, Katherine Joe Clendenin and husband Brek of Keller; grandchildren, Kell and Chloe Clendenin; brothers, James Herbert and wife Katherine of Wichita Falls, Richard Herbert and wife Debbie of Metairie, Louisiana, and Michael Herbert and girlfriend Cathy of Gretna, Louisiana; and numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His wife Billie and daughter, Kathy offer appreciation and gratitude to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Don's physical therapist Nya and the many very cherished friends and family for their love and support during his journey.
The family ask in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or St Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 600 Davy Dr, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
