Donald Myer
Holliday - Donald Myer, 67, of Holliday Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 on August 10, 2020, at Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Pastor Paul Meyenberg, Fire Department Chaplain officiating. The Fire Department Honor Guard will be in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Mark Patterson, Bill Weske, Brent Lucas, Chris Duncan, Tommy Slack and Steve Schade. Honorary pallbearers are Vance Duggar, Robert Kimbrew and Brad Snody.
A son of the late John (Jack) Edwin and Ruth Ivey Myer, Don was born on March 15, 1953, in Biloxi Mississippi. He served on the Wichita Falls Fire Department as a firefighter for thirty-two years before retiring as a captain. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being with his friends, Fire Department gatherings, and large family get togethers, especially at Christmas time when there was always a White Elephant Christmas. He always ended up with the worst gift, thanks to his brother-in-laws and nephews; however, his first and last love was being a firefighter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his granddaughter Hannah Hail.
Don is survived by his wife Steffanie, his daughter Carrie Vickers and husband Joe, daughter Hayley Hendrix, daughter Heather McLain and husband Jordan, and his son Travis Hail and wife Kristy, as well as his brothers, Ron, John Jr., and Dale Myer. He is also survived by his grandchildren Robert and Rachel Vickers, Kingston Hendrix, Annie, Max, Oliver, and Gus McLain, as well as numerous nieces, nephews.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Heart Association
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com