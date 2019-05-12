|
Donald Odin "Rudy" Runeberg
Wichita Falls - Donald Odin Runeberg, 'Rudy' to friends and family, went Home to our Savior on April 24, 2019 at the age of 81. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 3:00 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home, 1317 Ninth Street in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Rudy was born on June 8, 1937 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Nels Runeberg and Geneva Runeberg-Jeunesse and was a resident of Wichita and Archer counties for almost 50 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran, having served 21 years and retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1975, while also attending Wayland Baptist University, receiving a Bachelor degree, and a teaching certification. After retiring from the USAF, he worked as an Inspector in the Engineering Dept. with the City of Wichita Falls for 30 years before retiring in 2009.
He is remembered with love for his sense of humor, patience, ability to roll with the punches of life with no complaint, and his deep love for animals.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Susie Runeberg. He leaves behind five children, Cindy Runeberg-Popkes and husband Mark, Bill Runeberg White and wife Vickie, Rocky Runeberg and wife Velda, Valkyrie Runeberg and Becky Chambers. He was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, Kristy, Misty, Chase, Jodie, Heather, Sabrina, Hunter, Emma, Ava, Hudson and Libby; and seven great-grandchildren, Stoney, Ethan, Colby, Charlotte, Tuff, Alice and Rayleigh Jo.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 15, 2019