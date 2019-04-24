|
Donald Ray Brown
Wichita Falls - Donald Ray Brown, 79, of Azle passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor John Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Donald was born on November 5, 1939 in Minco, Oklahoma to the late Ollie Earl and Willie Lou (Garrett) Brown. He and Frances Gene Renner were married on August 16, 1963 in Wichita Falls, and they were married for 55 years. He was a fixture at August Pie Company for over 30 years, until its' closing. Donald enjoyed leatherwork, and everything outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and working in the yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson Jordan Brooks.
Donald is survived by his wife Frances of Azle; son Clifford Brown of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Courtney Renee, Morgan Hope, Devan, and Jered; great-grandchildren Jackson Wyatt, Scarlett Rae, Braelin, and Josiah; several cousins; and his furbabies Pinky and Bella.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Donald's name to the American Kidney Foundation, or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019