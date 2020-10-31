Donald Roosevelt Story



Newcastle - Donald Roosevelt Story (Coach), age 87, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Don was born to James and Birdie Story on November 7, 1932 in Cheyenne Oklahoma. He married Sue Melton of Haskell on June 20, 1954.



He graduated from Old Glory High School then he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University and began coaching and teaching. Don coached and taught a total of 30 years in public schools before retiring. Don was an advid golfer and a member of the Oil Belt Golf. Coach was inducted into The Texas Six-Man Hall of Fame in 2009. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newcastle were he enjoyed serving the Lord and impacting the lives of young people in Newcastle and surrounding areas.



He is survived by his daughters Donna Watson, Debbie Wilkinson and husband Brad, of Newcastle, and Patricia Story of Olney; four grandchildren Chelle Rogers and husband Bob of China Springs, Texas, Bill Story Jr and Julia of Bellmead, Texas, Mindy Brannon and husband Jack of Weatherford, Texas, and Jimmy Smith and wife Lindsey of Olney, Texas; 12 great grandchildren Heather Toten and husband Tracer, and Morgan Rogers, Todd Brannon and wife Megan, and Jamie, and Jaycee Brannon, Courtney and Freddie Story, Patrick and Phillip Abel, Ethan Smith, 2 great great grandchildren Addy Sue and Sadie Rose Brannon, one brother Harold Story of Mansfield, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Don was proceeded in death by his wife Sue Story, parents, four brothers, Hobart, George, James, and Arnold Story, four sisters, Gladys Clark, Faye White, Della Stephens, and Joyce Story, two sons, Billy Story Sr. and Bobby James Story, and one granddaughter Meagan Neal.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Newcastle School Auditorium in Newcastle under the direction of McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home of Graham with Rev. Jessie Edwards officiating. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas. Family visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Don (Coach) to the Story Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 14, Newcastle, Texas 76372 or to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 100, Newcastle, Texas 76372.









