Donald Wayne McCasland
Devol, OK - Donald Wayne McCasland, 80, of Devol, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral service will be Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Grandfield, OK, with Rev. Bob Couch, officiating.
Interment will be in the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Donald Wayne McCasland was born July 3, 1938, in Grandfield, Oklahoma, to Martin Andrew "Jack" and Ethel Venita (Hawhee) McCasland. He grew up in Devol and attended school there until it closed. Donald graduated from Grandfield High School in 1956. He married Barbara Lois Wooten July 20, 1957, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He farmed and later went to work in Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX, where he was a carpenter and a locksmith. He retired after 35 years there. He loved to garden. Donald collected coins and Fostoria glassware.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; three sons; Brent McCasland and wife, Denise, of Iowa Park, TX; Marty McCasland of Abilene, TX, and Craig McCasland and wife, Kristi, of Wichita Falls, TX; his grandchildren, Jack McCasland, Dustin McCasland, Chris McCasland, Clay McCasland, Callen McCasland, and Jesse Trevino; six great grandchildren; his brother, Andy McCasland and his wife, Barbara, of Lake Arrowhead, TX; his sister, Betty Mulheren of Irving, TX; and his aunt, Joann Clevenger, of Hart, TX.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 27, 2019