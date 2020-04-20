|
DoNato Castro
Wichita Falls - DoNato Castro, 82, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Viewing for Mr. Castro will be Tuesday and Wednesday during normal business hours at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A private family Christian Wake will be held Thursday at the Funeral Home.
DoNato was born on April 7, 1938 in Poth, Texas to the late Pancho and Maria (Trinidad) Castro. At the age of 18 he moved to Chicago, Illinois where he worked in construction, and later became a manager of a retail store where he retired at 61. He then moved back to Wichita Falls, and worked for Wal-Mart before retiring again. DoNato attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Ricardo Castro; daughter Daisy Castro; and brothers Benico, Margarito, Frank, and Mario Castro.
He is survived by son DoNato Castro Jr. and wife Norma of Chicago; five grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; brother Tomas Castro and wife Raqual of Wichita Falls; and sister Juanita Berral of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020