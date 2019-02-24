|
Donitila Diaz Ramos
Wichita Falls, TX
Donitila Diaz Ramos, 83, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
A rosary and vigil will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Donitila was born on January 26, 1936 in Tyler, Texas to the late Esteban and Maria (Garza) Diaz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Martin and Miguel Ramos; sisters Josefina Vallejo, Lydia Diaz, Serida Molina, and Bertha Vera; and brothers Pete and Neto Diaz.
Donitila is survived by husband Santos Esparza; daughter Diana Ramos; sons Pete, Ernest, David, Robert, and Abel Ramos; sixteen grandchildren; forty eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; brothers Guadalupe and George Diaz; and sisters Eva Perez, Paula Salazar, and Rosa Diaz.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 24, 2019