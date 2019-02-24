Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
1936 - 2019
Donitila Diaz Ramos Obituary
Donitila Diaz Ramos

Wichita Falls, TX

Donitila Diaz Ramos, 83, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

A rosary and vigil will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Donitila was born on January 26, 1936 in Tyler, Texas to the late Esteban and Maria (Garza) Diaz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Martin and Miguel Ramos; sisters Josefina Vallejo, Lydia Diaz, Serida Molina, and Bertha Vera; and brothers Pete and Neto Diaz.

Donitila is survived by husband Santos Esparza; daughter Diana Ramos; sons Pete, Ernest, David, Robert, and Abel Ramos; sixteen grandchildren; forty eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; brothers Guadalupe and George Diaz; and sisters Eva Perez, Paula Salazar, and Rosa Diaz.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 24, 2019
