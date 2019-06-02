|
|
Donna Boley Jackson
Wichita Falls, Texas - Donna Boley Jackson, 67, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in her home in Wichita Falls, TX. She was comfortably under hospice care in her home with her daughter by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Lile officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Following the services there will be a visitation at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Donna was born to Donal and Eva Jo Boley on August 29, 1951 in Wichita Falls, TX where she remained a lifelong resident.
Donna was a kind, generous woman with a steadfast loyalty to those she loved. Her strong faith and values enabled her to lead a happy, fulfilling life devoted to her career at Boley Featherston Insurance, her family and friends. She loved animals, art, flowers and the written word.
She is preceded in death by her parents Donal Boley and Eva Jo Butler Boley; her brother Brad Boley; her stepsister-in-law Janet Lile; her nephew Douglas Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Leeann Jackson Helmcamp; her brother Bart Boley and his wife Roxanne; stepsister Melanie Hill and her husband Richard; step brother Craig Lile and his wife Robin; step brother Billy Lile; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helen Farabee Centers' Early Childhood Intervention Program or to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 2, 2019