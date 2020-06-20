Donna Charlene White



Donna Charlene White passed away 05/30/20 after a very short battle with cancer. She was blessed to not experience the pain that can often come, and passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Electra, TX, to William Boyd Cato and Erma Drucilla Ramsey on July 4, 1936, who both preceded her in death. She lost the love of her life, Billy Don "BD" White, in February of this year. She was also preceded in death by her sister Barbara Cato of Royce City. She is survived by her only son, Larry Wayne White, who misses her and BD dearly. She is also survived by her sister Nicki McCarley of Henrietta and her sister-in-law Sandra Sperry of Wichita Kansas, and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service for her and BD will be held over Labor Day weekend in Arlington, TX, at the home of her son and his girlfriend. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.









