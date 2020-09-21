Donna Cooper
Clyde - Donna Mae Cooper, the mother of 10 children, passed away, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born on September 10, 1930 in Holliday, Texas to Bill and Della (Lea) Franklin. Donna attended school in Geraldine, Texas. For many years she worked in Louisiana for Acme Truck Line, Inc., transporting explosives. She was involved with the TOPS organization (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), holding many officer positions.
Donna learned to make many Cajun dishes while living in Louisiana. At family gatherings, her big pot of gumbo stew was enjoyed by all. She also took great pleasure in keeping her house neat and orderly. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by 9 children: Marvin Cole of Sante Fe, TX; Ed Cole and wife, Medrith, of Clyde, TX; Diane Anderson of Lone Wolf, OK; Wanda Ledford and husband, Mark, of Plano, TX; Gerald Cole and wife, Jill, of Altus, OK; Larry Cole of Magnolia, TX; Mike Prejean and wife, Peggy, of Lafayette, LA; Don Paul Prejean of Lafayette, LA; and Tina Starr and husband, Kevin, of Eastover, NC. Donna had 22 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sisters, June Tackett of Mountain Home, AR and Peggy Sunden of San Antonio, TX.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Bill, and her mother, Della; two sisters, Katherine Ward, and Ruby Muhlbauer; one brother, JR Franklin; son, Stanley Ward; son-in-law, Danny Anderson; daughter-in-law, Lisa Cole Feagan, a granddaughter, Jennifer Cole and great grandson, Colby McKeown.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holliday Cemetery in Holliday, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holliday Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 716, Holliday, Texas 76366.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com