|
|
Donna Mae Lance
Wichita Falls, Texas - Donna Mae Lance, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister passed peacefully after a long but courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas during her 61st year while surrounded by loved ones.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lunn's Colonial Chapel in Wichita Falls, Texas. Reverend Robert Allen will officiate.
Donna was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 10, 1958 to George and Viola (Tafoya) Buchan, the first of three daughters. She was raised in Wichita Falls, Texas and graduated from Hirschi High School. On November 20, 1979, she married the love of her life, Paul Lance, Jr. She enjoyed working at her parents' business, Mister Doyce Tuxedo Shop. Her loving nature shone brightly as she worked many years with children and elderly as a care giver and was also an active member of the Cancer Connection. She enjoyed camping and spending time at the lake, but most of all, her favorite times were with her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, George Donald, and her nephew, Jimmy Lee Loftis, Jr.
Survivors: husband Paul of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter Krista of Fort Worth, Texas; mother Viola Buchan of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister Debbie (Rick) Jones of Archer City, Texas; sister Sandra Buchan of Wichita Falls, Texas; many loving nieces, nephews, and their families; and an abundance of relatives and friends.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to the following: Crystal, Jamie, Mandi, Gerald, Alexis and Jodi of Healing Hands Healthcare; Dr. Ulrich, Dr. Strom, and nurses Tammy and Kathy of Texas Oncology; Palliative Care of North Texas; Kim, Michelle, Kathy and the nurses of Hospice of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made in honor of Donna to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020