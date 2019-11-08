|
|
Donna Marney
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith."2 Timothy 4:7 describes Donna perfectly. During the last 15 years of her life, she fought one health crisis after another. Each time her faith was made stronger and she would say "All I can do is pray and put it in God's hands." On several occasions her family was convinced the end was near and then she would bounce back, defying all odds. Her race was finally finished on November 7, 2019 as she was surrounded by her family at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Archer City, Texas with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
Some of Donna's happiest years were spent as the Manager of Allsups in Archer City, Texas. It didn't matter if you were a local she saw every day or a traveler who stopped by only once, if you were in the store for 5 minutes, you would remember Donna. Her quick wit, sense of humor and evident love for people made a lasting impression on you. That sense of humor remained with her through her last hours on this earth.
Donna was born March 6, 1948 in Olney, Texas to Chester and Myrtle Cooper. She was a member of the Olney High School Class of 1966.
Donna married Eddie Marney and they had just celebrated 54 years of marriage on October 25, 2019. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Jackie Cooper.
Donna is survived by her husband Eddie of Archer City, Texas, daughters, Kim McLemore and husband Mitch of Petrolia, Texas, and Kristi Malone and husband Jr. of Archer City, Texas, and one son, Jeff Marney and wife Dana of Lake Arrowhead, Texas. She also leaves behind her sweet Boston Terrier Champy who she loved dearly.
Donna was the proud "Gran" of five grandchildren who were the light of her life. Marni Wendeborn and husband, Jacob of Lubbock, Texas, Chyann Olivas and husband, Leo of Lubbock, Texas, Payton Malone of New Orleans, Louisiana, Ty McLemore and wife, Victoria of Wichita Falls, Texas and Makenzi Marney of Lake Arrowhead, Texas. Her first great grandchild is due in May.
She is also survived by one brother, Jerry Cooper and wife, Patricia of Burleson, Texas and one sister, Linda Daws and husband, Connis of Lubbock, Texas. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Stormi Howard was Donna's caregiver from Hospice of Wichita Falls and Donna and her family loved her dearly. Donna had known Stormi since she was a little girl riding Donna's school bus. God placed the perfect angel on earth to care for Donna in her final months.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Elaine Abshier Scholarship Fund or Marlon Meador Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019