Donna Maxine Hoffman Andrus



Wichita Falls - Donna Maxine Hoffman Andrus, 91, died on July 24, 2020.



Donna was born December 16, 1928, in Saint Jo, Texas. The widow of Noel Andrus, Jr., Donna is survived by her two sisters, Janelle Martin and Jean Kistler, her daughter, Linda Reinhardt, grandson Lynwood Reinhardt and great grandsons Max, Graham and Reed Reinhardt. A beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Donna will be missed. Please send any memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls.













