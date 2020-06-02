Donna Reno
Wichita Falls - Donna Reno passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Donna was born September 11, 1954 in Arkansas and found her way to Texas in the early 70s. She was a longtime resident of Wichita Falls where she worked, primarily with the MHMR community and raised her daughter. Donna was an avid Razorback fan and a very proud grandmother to not only her own grand kids, but also to extended family. She created a strong community of lifelong friendships and family.
Donna will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Reno and son-in-law, Darrell Greenfield; grandchildren Devon Reno, D'Andre Reno, Azia Greenfield and Amaja Greenfield; sister-in-life Jacqueline Jones; siblings Dana Reno, Linda Reno, Bill Reno and David Reno, all residing in Arkansas.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.