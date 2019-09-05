|
|
Donna Ross
Wichita Falls - Donna Lynn Ross was born on February 3, 1953, in Riverside, California to Newton J. Hemphill and Miriam Swartz Hemphill, and passed from this life on August 31, 2019, at age 66, surrounded by her loving family.
Donna is known to everyone for her heart of gold, and on countless occasions has given to others that she deemed had a greater need than her own, and always did so unselfishly. Her selfless, and do unto others as you would have them do to you, traits are admired by everyone in her life. She preferred a simple, unencumbered life, and exemplified the word content. Always in a state of peaceful happiness, she asked for nothing. She demonstrated that she had everything needed in life by the simple presence of her loving husband and family.
She married the love of her life, Uriel Ross, on June 29, 1984, in Wichita Falls. Whatever she did for him was with love. Even making a simple ham and cheese sandwich for Uriel was done with her style of presentation that said, "I love you." Uriel's family loved her at first sight, and that love grew stronger with each day.
Donna cherished her grandson D.J., and he loved and adored his Nana. In his words, she is his true, best friend. She attended every sport event, every honor ceremony and all academic functions to support him throughout his school years, and gifted him with season tickets to Cowboy games with her and Uriel. They found great pleasure in enjoying this passion together.
Donna's retirement was planned for March, 2020, only six months away. She spent the last thirty years as a Manager in Medical Records Department at United Regional where she fulfilled her job duties faithfully, loyally and dependably. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed dancing with Uriel on occasion. She had no need for anything fancy, and always preferred simplicity.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Douglas (George) Hemphill.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband; her stepmother Sylvia Hemphill; her daughter Sonja Brown and Lester Broom; her sister Joyce Boudwin; brothers Jimmy Hemphill, Bobby Joe Hemphill and Tommy Hemphill; stepdaughters Lisa Ross-Fletcher and Keisha Ross; grandchildren D.J. Brown, Lashea Broom and Tiffany Broom, and step grandson Jonathan Ross.
Donna's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, September 6th from 5:00-7:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 5, 2019