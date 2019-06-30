Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Grigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby Obituary
Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby

Iowa Park - Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby, 42, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 after her battle with cancer, in Mannsville, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Donna was born on May 16, 1977 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Terry Lee and Dorothy Nell Bowen. She attended Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls. Donna was married to Boyd Grigsby and loved her children, granddaughter, and her dog "Baby J" dearly.

Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Bowen.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Boyd of Mannsville; two children, Shelby and Tyler of El Paso, Texas; father, Terry Bowen, Texas; sister, Becky Humphrey and husband, Scott all of Iowa Park; nieces, Karisa, Taylor, and Kelsey; nephew, Christopher "Bubba"; friend who's more like a sister, Michelle Mendez; and numerous cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the . Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now