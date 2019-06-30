|
Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby
Iowa Park - Donna Sue (Bowen) Grigsby, 42, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 after her battle with cancer, in Mannsville, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Donna was born on May 16, 1977 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Terry Lee and Dorothy Nell Bowen. She attended Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls. Donna was married to Boyd Grigsby and loved her children, granddaughter, and her dog "Baby J" dearly.
Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Bowen.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Boyd of Mannsville; two children, Shelby and Tyler of El Paso, Texas; father, Terry Bowen, Texas; sister, Becky Humphrey and husband, Scott all of Iowa Park; nieces, Karisa, Taylor, and Kelsey; nephew, Christopher "Bubba"; friend who's more like a sister, Michelle Mendez; and numerous cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019