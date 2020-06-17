Donnie Aday
Wichita Falls - Donnie Aday, 73, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Donnie was born on December 5, 1946 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Lee Winslow and Betty (Varner) Aday. Donnie served in the U.S. Navy during Viet Nam and was a retired truck driver.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Skylar Aday of Wichita Falls, TX; two sons, Tres Aday of Wichita Falls, TX and Clint Byrd of Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; one granddaughter, Layla Tucker Aday; one brother, David Aday of Wichita Falls, TX.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 -7:00 PM at the Davis Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.