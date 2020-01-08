|
Dorcas Ann Montfort Chapman
Wichita Falls - Dorcas Ann Montfort Chapman, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the East Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls with Dr. Bob McCartney, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Dorcas was born September 11, 1932 in Archer City, Texas to John Heath and Allie Florene (Conner) Montfort. She was a graduate of Corsicana High School where she and Howard were high school sweethearts. She later graduated from Midwestern State University with a degree in Elementary Education. On August 7, 1950, she married Howard "Chief" Chapman. In their early years of marriage, Dorcas taught kindergarten in her home.
Dorcas was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. Alongside Chief, she served in a variety of capacities at First Baptist Church including Children's Director, Youth Director, Director of Food Service and was the co-host with Chief of "Word of Truth" and a Sunday morning Bible study class. Dorcas was a strong supporter of Chief and his church ministry.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Heath Montfort; her mother, Allie Florene Sikes and her husband Oscar L. Sikes; her daughter, Laurie Chapman; and three brothers, John Montfort, Jr., George Montfort, and Lloyd "Hoss" Montfort.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Howard "Chief" Chapman; her son, Ben Howard Chapman and wife Belinda of Burkburnett; her daughter, Lisa D'Ann Douglass and husband Jonathan of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Amber Ayers and husband Mark, Tracy Copper, Kristi Reger and husband Mike, Anna Miller, Heath Chapman Douglass, and Thadrick Nolan Douglass and wife Kristen; her great-grandchildren, Shae McFadden, Nicole King, Megan and Kylee Miller, Will Reger, Madison and Michael Copper, Sadie Grace Douglass, and Makayla Lilyanne Ayers; and her great-great grandchildren, Avery and Miles Copper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020