Doris Dean Raub
Wichita Falls, TX
Doris Dean Raub passed away to meet her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Jacob Hawk officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM Tuesday, before services. Interment will follow at Wilbarger Memorial Cemetery in Vernon, TX. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Doris was born in Vernon, TX to Johnie and Tina Jewel Liles Burk on May 5, 1932. As a child, she attended First Baptist Church in Vernon; she was baptized in a tank on the family farm in Wildcat Community. Doris graduated from Vernon High School and was voted "Who's Who in Art in 1949.
Doris married Billy Joe Holliday of Vernon, TX in 1951; he preceded her in death in 1995. Doris married Jack McCrummen of Wichita Falls in 1998; he preceded her in death in 2003.
Doris is survived by loving husband of thirteen years Johnny Raub of Wichita Falls.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents: Johnie and Tina Jewel Liles Burk; two brothers, Bobby (Annie) and Jackie Burk; twin sister Wanda Lajean Burk and Marie (Roy) Boatenhammer, all of Vernon.
She is survived by her children: Steve Holliday and wife Mary of Wichita Falls; Jan Howell and husband Bill Mark of Castroville, TX; Nan Harlow and husband Robert of Wichita Falls.
Seven surviving grandchildren are: Brad Holliday, Shannon Holliday, Dustin Howell, Kirk Howell, Josh Briggs, Kyle Briggs and Ashley Fritts. She is survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Surviving step-children are: Curt McCrummen of Grapevine, TX; Joe Raub and wife Ronda of Wichita Falls; James Raub of Wichita Falls; Jason Raub and wife Kristy of Paxton, IL and Jordan Raub and wife Allison of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by step-daughter Dareatha (Ed) White of Buckeye, AZ.
The surviving step-grandchildren are: Lance Raub, Landon Raub, Laci Raub, Dylan Raub, Alex Raub, Vivian Raub, Alex and Nathan Sculli.
She retired after nineteen years as a secretary at Clinics of North Texas.
Our mother generously loved her family and modeled Christian service to her family, neighbors, friends and fellow church members. She and Johnny quietly served building ramps and making home repairs at their own expense for those in need. Volunteerism defined our mother- -serving others was her greatest joy. Children in Haiti are wearing clothes our mother sewed so lovingly for years through the church ministry. She delivered Meals on Wheels, sang in the women's chorus Encore and the Glory Choir, and cooked meals for Hospice families. Woodworking and making pies were two of her favorite hobbies; she never liked sitting still!
Doris and husband Billy Joe Holliday were active members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls. She and Johnny Raub were active members of Faith Village Church of Christ.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Meals on Wheels, 1008 Burnett St. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 24, 2019