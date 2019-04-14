|
|
Doris Jean Harwell
Electra - Doris Jean Harwell, life-long resident of Electra, Texas, went to her heavenly home on April 11, 2019 at the age of 86.
Doris was born in Electra, Texas on July 20, 1932 to Vines A. and Rosie P. Vestal. She graduated from Electra High School in 1948. She went on to receive an Associate's Equivalency Degree from a local business school in Wichita Falls. On February 17, 1956, Doris married the love of her life, Charles Gayle Harwell of Saratoga, Arkansas. Charlie served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army for 3 ½ years and later joined the Air Force where he retired as Tech Sergeant in April of 1976. Being in the military allowed the couple and their children Gayla and Rex, to live in many different states including Florida, Alaska, Illinois, Missouri and locally in Fort Worth, Texas.
Doris was a devoted wife and mother, and most importantly a devout Christian. She was member of First Assembly of God in Electra, Texas. Having to move often due to her military lifestyle, Doris' business knowledge allowed her to experience various jobs including Office Manager at a car dealership, bookkeeper with Morton Foods, Sears and Roebuck, Tommy Swanson Drilling Company, Electra State Bank, a data processor for the IRS and later she served as the Executive Director of the Electra Housing Authority. For those who truly knew Doris, they know how much she loved music. She received a Certificate of Proficiency from Sherwood School of Music in Chicago, Illinois. Playing the piano and singing in her beautiful alto voice blessed numerous congregations through the years. She shared her love of Jesus through her music, giving and humbly serving others. The only thing she may have enjoyed more than her faith and her family, would be sweet desserts and candy.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Gayla Harwell McDougal of Irving, Texas; son, Rex Harwell and wife Terrie Lynn of Fort Worth, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Ryan Harwell and wife Jamie of Fort Worth, Texas; Clint Harwell and wife Elizabeth of Fort Worth, Texas; Tara Harwell of San Diego, California; Ian McDougal of Lake Dallas, Texas; and Valarie Munday and husband Michael of Irving, Texas; 2 great grandchildren Cole (9) and Sadie (6) Harwell of Fort Worth, Texas; sister Wanda Scfick of Electra, Texas, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and close friends. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arthur A. (Jug) Vestal and Bill Vestal and son, Charles Jr., who passed shortly after birth.
The family will receive visitors at First Assembly of God, 401 E. Harrison Ave, Electra, Texas between 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 15th prior to a Memorial Service at 11am, officiated by Rev. Darwin Stroud. Interment will follow the Memorial Service at Electra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , in memory of Doris Harwell, is appreciated. . Please share your tributes at www.duttonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 14, 2019