|
|
Doris Jema Kinzer
Wichita Falls - Doris Jema Kinzer passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 90.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31st at Lunn's. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. in Lunn's Chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will be at the Grandfield Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma, under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Doris was born on November 22, 1928, to Lena (Graham) and Charles E. Evans in her grandparents' home in Frederick, Oklahoma, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Weaver High School, Cameron Jr. College and Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in Vocational Homemaking and Living. Doris was married to Albert R. Kinzer on June 14, 1952. She taught one year at Temple High School and one year at Archer City High School. She spent 29 years teaching art, homemaking and yearbook at Rider High School. Doris was a member of University United Methodist Church, Texas Retired Teachers' Association and the Wichita Falls Art Association. She loved plants, antiques and animals.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (Rock) R. Kinzer; sister, Caro Beth Potter; and brother, William Lee Evans.
She is survived by two nieces, Jamie Walley and husband, David; and Kim Robinson and husband, Mark; and three nephews, Randy Evans, Charles Evans and wife, Robin; and Duston Evans; and a sister-in-law, Jerrie Evans; and her two precious dogs, Sugar and Suzie. Doris will be greatly missed by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wichita Falls Humane Society, University United Methodist Church or a .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 30, 2019