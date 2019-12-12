|
Doris Lillian Mahler Pappan
Wichita Falls - On Monday, December 9, 2019, Doris Lillian Mahler Pappan, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 93.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Doris was born on March 3, 1926, in Wichita Falls, to Herman and Caroline Dormire Mahler. After finishing business school, Doris began a long career. She raised three daughters all while working and caring for them. She married Jim Pappan on August 3, 1976, in Wichita Falls. Jim preceded her in death on October 11, 2014. She ended her career at Sheppard Air Force Base with the Air Force Civilian Service Office of Special Investigations.
She was passionate about her church, Park Place Christian. Doris was able to use her business experience to volunteer in the church office. Doris also loved to sew. She sewed for her kids, grandkids, and their dolls. She also enjoyed gardening, cross-word puzzles, and playing bridge. She was a past member of ABWA. Doris was quick witted and had an infectious smile and gentle spirit that will be missed by all who knew her. She was also preceded in death by her parents, great-grandchild, Heidi Lynn Mataska, and her brother Michael Mahler.
Survivors include daughters: Susie Zumwalt of Granbury, Cindy Masters and husband Steve of Wichita Falls, and Sara Harper and husband Marty of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren: Marc Patterson and wife Melinda, Melissa Bowles and husband Kirk, Lonnie Mataska and wife Amanda, Sean Harper, and Thomas Harper; great-grandchildren: Audrey and Andrew Patterson, Ty Bowles and wife Dawn, Lauren Bowles, Caroline Mataska, Luke Brodie and Lillie Mataska and one great-great grandson on the way: Asher Bowles.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, or .
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019