Doris Louise Tidwell
Bowie - Doris Louise Tidwell, 90, of Bowie, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30 at the First Christian Church in Bowie, with Pastor Kristi Hand officiating.
Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Doris was born December 30, 1928 in Willow Springs, TX to James and Lena Williams. She called Bowie her home and graduated from Bowie High School, and remained a faithful supporter of the Bowie Jackrabbits.
Doris attended Hardin Junior College (now Midwestern State University) in Wichita Falls, where she was a charter member of the marching band, and a member of the spoon club. On August 27, 1949 Doris married her high school sweetheart Bennie L. Tidwell, the couple were happily married for 70 years.
Doris was a devoted homemaker to her loving family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and cleaning, gardening, fishing, square dancing and playing bridge. Doris was a 70 year, life long time member of the First Christian Church, and was involved in numerous church activities. Doris's greatest joy was being a mother to her two daughters and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Williams and his wife Sue.
Doris is survived by her husband Bennie Tidwell of Bowie; daughters Janis Weseman and husband Gary of Sunset and Tricia Deaton and husband Steve of Lubbock; three grandchildren Derek Deaton of Houston, Lynsey Flores and husband Trey of Wolfforth, and Audra Deaton of Austin; one great-grandson on the way; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Doris to the First Christian Church of Bowie at 605 E. Greenwood St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019