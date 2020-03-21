Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
Doris Ruth Carlson

Doris Ruth Carlson Obituary
Doris Ruth Carlson

Wichita Falls - Doris Ruth Carlson, of Wichita Falls, passed away on March 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Ruth was born on July 12, 1934, in Edmond, Oklahoma, to Garrett and Doris Knol. She moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1963, with her husband, Welborn (Lefty) Parker and her 3 children. After Lefty's death in 1980, she returned to Oklahoma and married Jim Carlson. She treasured her many years spent in New Mexico. Upon Jim's death in 2014, she returned to Wichita Falls to be closer to family.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; her sisters, Wilma, Nadine and Joann; her brother, George; her great-grandson, Ryan Elkins; and her step-grandson, Jed Siggins.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Stout and husband, Steve of El Paso; son, Jerry Parker and wife, Janie of Wichita Falls; and son, Ron Parker and wife, Vicki of Wichita Falls; brother, Bob Knol and wife, Pat; sister, Sue Dodrill and husband, Cecil; step-son, Mike Carlson and wife, Pam of Edmond, OK; step-son, Tommy Carlson and wife, Michele of Yukon, OK; step-daughter, Kathy Siggins of Edmond, OK; and step-daughter, Amy Ball and husband, Steve of Edmond, OK. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Stout, Shelley Hausrath, Jeremy Parker, Sarah Elkins, Abi Parker and Kayla Harris; and her step-grandchildren, Marcus Willis, LaShanda Willis, Kristen Handova, David Siggins, Jeremy Siggins, Lynzi Carlson, Caiti Carlson and Tyler Carlson; and by 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and her beloved companion dog, Duke.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
