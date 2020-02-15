|
Doris Ruth McMillan Madera
Wichita Falls - Doris Ruth McMillan Madera, 93, a resident of Wichita Falls for nearly 70 years, passed away peacefully in Wichita Falls, Texas on February 14, 2020.
Doris was born on June 26, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa. Her parents were Albert McMillan and Ruth Stevenson McMillan of Traer, Iowa. Doris or "Dodie" as she was often known to friends and family, grew up on the family farm with her three sisters and attended a one-room school to begin her education. Walking to school was a daily trudge whatever the weather, along with such chores as collecting eggs from the hen house and keeping the wood box supplied with fuel for the wood-burning cook stove. Electricity and telephone service came to rural Iowa during the 1930's, along with all-weather gravel roads. For high school Doris lived in Traer during the week where she boarded with various friends and kin. There she was a classmate of her sweetheart and future husband Bob Madera.
During World War II she was in the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corps. She was married in 1945 to Franklin Robert "Bob" Madera, who was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. They lived in Boston while Bob received further training at Harvard. When Bob was assigned sea duty, Doris returned to the farm in Iowa, where her son Mark was born in 1946.
When Bob returned home in 1947, the young family moved to Des Moines, where Bob earned a Master's degree in Accounting and qualified as a CPA while working at a local accounting firm. As housing was in short supply, they resided in a converted army barracks at Fort Des Moines. Transportation was by streetcar and bus until the eventual purchase of the family's first auto.
In 1950, they moved to Waco, Texas where Bob taught at Baylor University. Texas was a big change from the fertile farmlands of Iowa, especially during the scorching drought years of the early 50's. However, they did not miss the long cold Iowa winters.
In 1951 Doris and Bob relocated to Wichita Falls, where Bob began a long teaching career at Midwestern State University. The family grew with the arrival of a daughter Jean in 1952, and the small rented house became even smaller. A new and modern house was a big thrill for all, especially as it coincided with the birth of another daughter Jill in 1956. (This house and the whole neighborhood was destroyed by the tornado which devastated parts of Wichita Falls in 1979, after the family had moved.)
Doris was a long-time member of Fain Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and as an elder. Sunday services were often supplemented by Wednesday night services, after which a trip to the"A&W" root beer stand was a special treat.
After her own three children were out of the nest, Doris received a degree in Elementary Education at MSU and became an enthusiastic kindergarten teacher in the Wichita Falls public school system, helping youngsters get a better start in life for eighteen years. She was a long time active member of the P. E. O.
After a sabbatical in Boston, during which Bob studied for his eventual Doctorate from the Harvard Business School, the family returned to Wichita Falls, residing in the lovely rambling house on Milby Street where Doris established a beautiful garden utilizing her lifelong green thumbs.
In 1987 Bob capped a distinguished career at MSU with a two-year appointment as visiting professor at the University of Malaysia located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During and after that time he and Doris traveled extensively there and throughout the world, bringing back many amazing souvenirs.
In 2001, a cottage at the Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls became Doris and Bob's new home. Surrounded by many friends old and new, they began a new chapter in their life together, including lots of time to read, garden in their patio area, indulge in their lifelong passion of bridge, and marvel at the accomplishments of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
After becoming members of First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls, Doris and Bob loved to hear Dr. Ike Butterworth preaching and teaching, especially at services he led at Presbyterian Manor.
In 2018 Doris lost her husband and companion following 72 years of marriage when Bob died suddenly at the age of 92. Even without her right-hand man, Doris continued to enjoy life with the help of family, friends, and her strong religious faith. She liked playing bridge, and often winning, with the use of large-format cards to compensate for her failing eyesight. She was often observed energetically walking around the Manor and nearby neighborhoods, with dear friends or solo.
Doris wanted to remind us of the simple but profound ditty which goes thus:
"There are two little magic words which can open any door with ease,
one little word is thanks and the other little word is please". She advised that this is a lesson best delivered with love to all our children.
Doris is survived by her son, Mark Madera and wife Sara of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Jean Scott and husband David of Houston, Texas, and Jill Musslewhite and husband Tim of Loveland, Colorado; six grandchildren, Hilary Scott Files and husband Craig, Elizabeth Scott Fiebig and husband Peter, Warren Scott and wife Astrid, Tyler Musslewhite and wife Genna, Kelsey Musslewhite Doulis and husband George, and Daniel Madera and fiancé Paris Barnett; six great-grandchildren, Kathryn Files, Henry Files, Edgar Fiebig, Silvia Fiebig, Agnes Scott, and Thomas Musslewhite. She is also survived by her sister Kay Hoppe of Kansas City, Missouri, and predeceased by her sisters Jean Kibby and Nelle Erickson.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls, Texas at 2 pm, with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. The family will receive guests at a reception following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, or to the Madera/ Baggett Accounting Scholarship Fund at Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020