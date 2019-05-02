|
|
Dorothy Boon
Iowa Park - Dorothy Verna Ray Boon, 95, passed from this life on May 1, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born on May 17, 1923 in Erath County to Joseph and Myrtle Ray. She married William Edward Boon on May 6, 1950, in Mineral Wells. They lived in Mineral Wells for 51 years, until his death in 2001.
Dorothy worked for the Department of Human Resources and retired after 35 years. She would volunteer even after she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mineral Wells. She was a woman of great faith. Dorothy loved her family and they loved her.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Lynda O'Brien and husband Dave of Fort Worth, and daughter, Janet Bowling of Iowa Park; grandchilden, Michael Lindbloom, Jr. and wife, Stephanie of Arizona; Bill Lindbloom and wife, Joni of Fort Worth; Mindy Siegmund and husband, Brandon of Fort Worth; Boon Bowling and wife, Jessica of McKinney; and Ben Bowling and wife, Allison of Plano, and 11 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Donald Ray and wife, Joann of Sundown; and sister, Peggy Butler and husband, Curtis of Huckabay; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 sister, 3 brothers, and son-in-law, Mikel Bowling.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park.
Memorials are suggested to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 2, 2019